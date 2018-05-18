Big Joe’s quick and easy grilled shrimp kabobs

I like meals that are quick, easy, and require little clean-up. This is one of those dishes. Everything is included right there on the skewer and is cooked together.

For this dish I like to use the big shrimp, the jumbo shrimp that are just short of prawn classification otherwise known as U-8’s which means under 8 to a pound. That’s big!

There is a little marinating involved but I like this dish because if you have friends or family coming over, you won’t be spending all the time in the kitchen preparing and cooking. You can spend that quality time with those you enjoy.

You'll need:

24 jumbo shrimp, cleaned, peeled with tail on and deveined

1 1⁄2 pounds of cherry tomatoes

18 whole white button mushrooms

2 large green peppers, cut into large pieces

2 large red peppers, cut into large pieces

2 large Vidalia or sweet onions, cut into large pieces

12 cherry peppers (hot)

1 – bottle of Wishbone Robusto Italian dressing

1⁄4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of brown or Dijon mustard

1⁄2 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon of oregano

salt and freshly ground pepper

wood or metal skewers

How to put it all together:

In a large mixing bowl (non metal) mix salad dressing, red wine vinegar, mustard, lemon juice, oregano, salt and pepper. Add shrimp and vegetables, mixing all so that shrimp and vegetables are covered with marinade. Cover dish with plastic wrap and marinate for about 2 hours, more if possible.

After vegetables and shrimp are marinated, assemble skewers by alternating vegetables on each skewer. Do not put shrimp on same skewer as vegetables but place shrimp on their own skewers. Note, don’t put the vegetables and shrimp too close together on the skewers, and leave some room between each piece so that they can cook through.

Preheat grill to high. Add vegetables to the grill first, cook and turn every two minutes, after 6-7 minutes add shrimp to the grill. Cook shrimp for 3-4 minutes on each side once pink and slightly charred, remove everything from grill. Serve with a rice dish and/or a nice salad.