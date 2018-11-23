Big Joe’s Open Face Turkey Sandwich

You know some people think that the best part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. The flavors of the gravy and stuffing really have time to blend over the next day or two after cooking. With that in mind here’s a sandwich that will make you glad that there were leftovers.

Here’s a few tips for this sandwich: I like whole grain or Rye bread. If the turkey is a little dry, heat the gravy then add the turkey to the heated gravy for about three minutes. Use cranberry sauce either canned or what was left over, but let the cranberry sauce get to room temperature as well as the turkey and the stuffing. Enjoy this sandwich!

Ingredients:

1 slice of whole grain or rye bread

¼ pound of sliced turkey ( I prefer the dark meat which stays a little more moist and has a little more flavor

2 ½ - 3 tablespoons of stuffing (room temperature)

2 tablespoons of cranberry sauce (room temperature)

¼ cup of warm leftover gravy

Salt and pepper to taste

Prepare:

On slice of bread evenly spread cranberry sauce add stuffing and spread even layer over cranberry sauce. Add turkey slices over stuffing. Pour warm gravy (generously) over top of turkey. Serve with pickles. Salt and pepper to taste. Simple, but oh so good!