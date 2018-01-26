Big Joe’s Fully-Loaded Bloody Mary Cocktail

One of my favorite things to do when having friends over to watch a big game is to make a pitcher of my famous Bloody Mary cocktail and let everyone build their own perfect Bloody Mary.

The best part is that you're probably making tons of snacks and appetizers already, which means you will likely have plenty of leftover ingredients that are perfect for garnishing.

You can get very creative with your spread of additions, but here's some of my favorites. Bacon, large cooked shrimp or prawns, celery, lemon or lime wedges, baby corn, tomatoes, carrots sticks, pickles spears, onion rings, cheese cubes, sliced jalapenos or jalapeno poppers, cilantro, basil, rosemary, thyme, olives, radishes. You can also rim the edge of the glass with extra celery salt, bbq rubs, old bay, lemon pepper seasoning... The options are virtually endless.

What's my favorite combination? I would top mine with a large celery stick, a big pickle spear, a large shrimp or two, and few jalapenos to add a little kick. Enjoy!

You'll need:

6 limes, juiced

3 tbsp. grated fresh horseradish

4 cups of V8 vegetable juice

4 cups Sacramento tomato juice

2 tbsp. hot sauce (I like to use a tomato based hot sauce instead of tobasco)

2-3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Celery salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 1/2 cups of vodka

In a large pitcher add the lime juice, horseradish, V8, tomato juice and vodka. Give a stir to combine everything. Add the hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce and taste for spiciness and richness, adding more if desired. I like extra Worcestershire.

Finally, season little by little with celery salt and black pepper until it's perfectly delicious. Chill for at least and hour in the fridge before setting out surrounded by all the toppings. Pour over ice to serve and add let your guests add their toppings of choice. Makes 6 - 8.