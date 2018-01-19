Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Big Joe shares Eva’s Pepperoni Pizza Dip

By Big Joe Henry January 19, 2018 7:40 PM

Eva from Jamesburg sent me this interesting dip that incorporates all the good tastes of pizza. It’s a quick and easy dip that’s great for your weekend parties or perfect for serving during some exciting playoff games.

Eva says serve this tasty dip with vegetables and chips. I also recommend serving bagel chips or those toast rounds with this dish. Thanks, Eva.

What you’ll need:

1 8oz. pkg. cream cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon oregano
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon red pepper
1/2 cup pepperoni, chopped
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1/4 cup green pepper, chopped
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (2oz.)
1/2 cup tomato sauce
Parmesan cheese

How to put it together:

In small bowl beat cream cheese, sour cream, oregano, garlic powder and red pepper. Spread evenly in a 9 or 10 in pie pan or quiche dish. Spread tomato sauce on top of cream cheese mixture and top with pepperoni, onion, green peppers.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Then top with mozzarella and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Continue baking for 5 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes before serving with cut up vegetables or chips.

Feeds 2 or 3 teenagers or several adults!

Click here to get more of Big Joe's Weekend Recipes

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: Big Joe Henry Show | Food & Drink | Talking About ... | Weekends

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM