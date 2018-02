66 towns in NJ where taxes actually went DOWN

The average residential property tax bill in New Jersey last year rose by 1.6 percent to $8,690.

The average bill went up in 498 municipalities, including 296 where it surpassed the 2 percent at which former Gov. Chris Christie's signature law caps it (with plenty of loopholes).

But some homeowners were luckier.

Below is a list of the 66 municipalities where the average property tax bill went down .

Below is a list of the 66 municipalities where the average property tax bill went down.

NJ tax decreases in 2017

WALPACK — Sussex County

2017 average: $1,277

Cut from '16: -30.1%

LOCH ARBOUR — Monmouth County

2017 average: $16,875

Cut from '16: -24.4%

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic County

2017 average: $4,839

Cut from '16: -19.%

SALEM CITY — Salem County

2017 average: $3,127

Cut from '16: -16.3%

INTERLAKEN — Monmouth County

2017 average: $7,251

Cut from '16: -15.1%

TRENTON — Mercer County

2017 average: $3,110

Cut from '16: -14.7%

PINE HILL — Camden County

2017 average: $5,824

Cut from '16: -10.7%

NEW BRUNSWICK — Middlesex County

2017 average: $6,166

Cut from '16: -10.3%

ROCKLEIGH — Bergen County

2017 average: $14,315

Cut from '16: -8.%

EAST NEWARK — Hudson County

2017 average: $6,559

Cut from '16: -7.8%

PATERSON — Passaic County

2017 average: $7,697

Cut from '16: -7.8%

SECAUCUS — Hudson County

2017 average: $6,239

Cut from '16: -6.7%

WEEHAWKEN — Hudson County

2017 average: $12,573

Cut from '16: -4.9%

AUDUBON PARK — Camden County

2017 average: $2,396

Cut from '16: -4.1%

HARVEY CEDARS — Ocean County

2017 average: $9,631

Cut from '16: -3.7%

MOORESTOWN — Burlington County

2017 average: $11,261

Cut from '16: -3.7%

WASHINGTON TWP — Burlington County

2017 average: $3,948

Cut from '16: -3.6%

WRIGHTSTOWN — Burlington County

2017 average: $3,801

Cut from '16: -3.4%

WATCHUNG — Somerset County

2017 average: $13,867

Cut from '16: -3.3%

CARTERET — Middlesex County

2017 average: $6,349

Cut from '16: -3.1%

PLEASANTVILLE — Atlantic County

2017 average: $4,195

Cut from '16: -2.7%

LAFAYETTE — Sussex County

2017 average: $8,124

Cut from '16: -2.6%

CARNEYS POINT — Salem County

2017 average: $4,464

Cut from '16: -2.5%

LIBERTY — Warren County

2017 average: $6,804

Cut from '16: -2.4%

WANTAGE — Sussex County

2017 average: $6,821

Cut from '16: -2.3%

BETHLEHEM TWP — Hunterdon County

2017 average: $10,013

Cut from '16: -2.2%

NORTH ARLINGTON — Bergen County

2017 average: $9,631

Cut from '16: -2.2%

SHREWSBURY — Monmouth County

2017 average: $4,590

Cut from '16: -2.1%

WHITE — Warren County

2017 average: $5,559

Cut from '16: -2.1%

CARLSTADT — Bergen County

2017 average: $6,886

Cut from '16: -2.%

LAKEWOOD — Ocean County

2017 average: $6,457

Cut from '16: -2.%

LAUREL SPRINGS — Camden County

2017 average: $8,019

Cut from '16: -1.7%

BASS RIVER — Burlington County

2017 average: $4,752

Cut from '16: -1.6%

LEBANON BORO — Hunterdon County

2017 average: $6,081

Cut from '16: -1.6%

BOUND BROOK — Somerset County

2017 average: $7,948

Cut from '16: -1.3%

WEST AMWELL — Hunterdon County

2017 average: $9,324

Cut from '16: -1.3%

BARRINGTON — Camden County

2017 average: $8,048

Cut from '16: -1.2%

CHESTER — Morris County

2017 average: $12,642

Cut from '16: -1.1%

FRENCHTOWN — Hunterdon County

2017 average: $8,539

Cut from '16: -1.%

FRANKFORD — Sussex County

2017 average: $6,782

Cut from '16: -0.9%

BAY HEAD — Ocean County

2017 average: $12,579

Cut from '16: -0.8%

TINTON FALLS — Monmouth County

2017 average: $6,583

Cut from '16: -0.8%

WASHINGTON TWP — Warren County

2017 average: $8,574

Cut from '16: -0.7%

CALDWELL — Essex County

2017 average: $11,189

Cut from '16: -0.6%

WOODCLIFF LAKE — Bergen County

2017 average: $15,467

Cut from '16: -0.6%

BLAIRSTOWN — Warren County

2017 average: $6,937

Cut from '16: -0.4%

DOWNE — Cumberland County

2017 average: $3,242

Cut from '16: -0.4%

HAWORTH — Bergen County

2017 average: $17,696

Cut from '16: -0.4%

ISLAND HEIGHTS — Ocean County

2017 average: $7,099

Cut from '16: -0.4%

STOCKTON — Hunterdon County

2017 average: $7,608

Cut from '16: -0.4%

VERNON — Sussex County

2017 average: $5,697

Cut from '16: -0.4%

WEST MILFORD — Passaic County

2017 average: $9,043

Cut from '16: -0.4%

OXFORD — Warren County

2017 average: $6,539

Cut from '16: -0.3%

SADDLE RIVER — Bergen County

2017 average: $17,172

Cut from '16: -0.3%

BEACH HAVEN — Ocean County

2017 average: $8,883

Cut from '16: -0.2%

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — Bergen County

2017 average: $10,707

Cut from '16: -0.2%

HOPATCONG — Sussex County

2017 average: $7,083

Cut from '16: -0.2%

SANDYSTON — Sussex County

2017 average: $5,513

Cut from '16: -0.2%

SEA GIRT — Monmouth County

2017 average: $12,575

Cut from '16: -0.2%

CRANBURY — Middlesex County

2017 average: $11,667

Cut from '16: -0.1%

ELIZABETH — Union County

2017 average: $9,615

Cut from '16: -0.1%

FAIRFIELD TWP — Essex County

2017 average: $9,814

Cut from '16: -0.1%

FLEMINGTON — Hunterdon County

2017 average: $8,023

Cut from '16: -0.1%

HOPE — Warren County

2017 average: $7,544

Cut from '16: -0.1%

LODI — Bergen County

2017 average: $10,275

Cut from '16: -0.1%

LONG BEACH — Ocean County

2017 average: $9,159

Cut from '16: -0.1%

NJ property taxes in 2017

Zoom out, zoom in, click on a town to see how property taxes changed last year for an average residential bill.

GREEN = Average cut

YELLOW = Average increase up to 2%

RED = Average increase over 2%

