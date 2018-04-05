4 counties in NJ have highest property taxes in the nation
Just in case you've forgotten, a new analysis from real-estate tracker ATTOM Data Solutions reminds us that New Jersey homeowners are paying the highest property taxes in the nation — both in absolute numbers and as a percentage of home value.
The company's analysis of single-family homes in 2017 recorded an average property tax of $8,696 in the Garden State, compared to a nationwide average of $3,399. Connecticut posted the second-highest average at $7,105.
Mirroring the country, average property taxes in New Jersey jumped 3 percent from 2016.
At 2.28 percent, New Jersey posted the highest effective property tax rate. That's close to double the national average of 1.17 percent.
The analysis spotted nine counties nationwide with average property taxes above $10,000. Four of them can be found in New Jersey — Essex, Bergen, Union and Morris.
Every New Jersey county recorded an average property tax rate higher than the national average.
Avg. property tax on single-family homes, 2017
- Atlantic: $6,593
- Bergen: $11,585
- Burlington: $7,200
- Camden: $6,767
- Cape May: $5.203
- Cumberland: $4,213
- Essex: $11,878
- Gloucester: $6,956
- Hudson: $9,211
- Hunterdon: $9,394
- Mercer: $8,342
- Middlesex: $8,413
- Monmouth: $8,924
- Morris: $10,294
- Ocean: $6,427
- Passaic: $9,813
- Salem: $5,547
- Somerset: $9,714
- Sussex: $7,631
- Union: $10,863
- Warren: $7,029
Property taxes on single-family homes last year totaled more than $21 billion in New Jersey, according to the analysis. Nationwide, property taxes totaled $293.4 billion.
