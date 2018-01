Top property tax increases/decreases in every county last year

The average property tax bill in New Jersey last year rose 1.6 percent to a statewide average of $8,690, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis.

The average tax bill was up in 498 municipalities, including 296 where it was up by more than 2 percent.

The average bill was down in 67 municipalities.

Below is a list of the top average increases and decreases in each county.

FIND YOUR TOWN: Check out our interactive map at the end of the story to see how your town’s tax impact changed last year.

2017 average tax bill and % change

ATLANTIC

BIGGEST HIKE:

MULLICA TWP $5,459 6.4%

BIGGEST CUT:

ATLANTIC CITY $4,839 -19.%

BERGEN

BIGGEST HIKE:

TETERBORO BORO $1,973 7.9%

BIGGEST CUT:

ROCKLEIGH BORO $14,315 -8.%

BURLINGTON

BIGGEST HIKE:

NEW HANOVER TWP $4,709 6.7%

BIGGEST CUT:

MOORESTOWN TWP $11,261 -3.7%

CAMDEN

BIGGEST HIKE:

HI-NELLA BORO $7,017 6.8%

BIGGEST CUT:

PINE HILL BORO $5,824 -10.7%

CAPE MAY

BIGGEST HIKE:

WEST WILDWOOD BORO $4,419 12.%

BIGGEST CUT: NONE!

CUMBERLAND

BIGGEST HIKE:

FAIRFIELD TWP $4,025 5.6%

BIGGEST CUT:

DOWNE TWP $3,242 -0.4%

ESSEX

BIGGEST HIKE:

WEST CALDWELL TWP $10,839 5.1%

BIGGEST CUT:

CALDWELL BORO $11,189 -0.6%

GLOUCESTER

BIGGEST HIKE:

PAULSBORO BORO $3,989 4.9%

BIGGEST CUT: NONE!

HUDSON

BIGGEST HIKE:

BAYONNE CITY $10,157 3.4%

BIGGEST CUT:

EAST NEWARK BORO $6,559 -7.8%

HUNTERDON

BIGGEST HIKE:

CALIFON BORO $10,715 6.1%

BIGGEST CUT:

BETHLEHEM TWP $10,013 -2.2%

MERCER

BIGGEST HIKE:

PRINCETON $18,902 3.1%

BIGGEST CUT:

TRENTON CITY $3,110 -14.7%

MIDDLESEX

BIGGEST HIKE:

PLAINSBORO TWP $9,848 4.6%

BIGGEST CUT:

NEW BRUNSWICK CITY $6,166 -10.3%

MONMOUTH

BIGGEST HIKE:

SEA BRIGHT BORO $7,729 15.9%

BIGGEST CUT:

LOCH ARBOUR VILLAGE $16,875 -24.4%

MORRIS

BIGGEST HIKE:

RIVERDALE BORO $5,804 4.6%

BIGGEST CUT:

CHESTER TWP $12,642 -1.1%

OCEAN

BIGGEST HIKE:

SEASIDE PARK BORO $7,752 7.7%

BIGGEST CUT:

HARVEY CEDARS BORO $9,631 -3.7%

PASSAIC

BIGGEST HIKE:

HALEDON BORO $10,420 3.6%

BIGGEST CUT:

PATERSON CITY $7,697 -7.8%

SALEM

BIGGEST HIKE:

PENNSVILLE TWP $6,189 8.3%

BIGGEST CUT:

SALEM CITY $3,127 -16.3%

SOMERSET

BIGGEST HIKE:

SOMERVILLE BORO $9,539 4.4%

BIGGEST CUT:

WATCHUNG BORO $13,867 -3.3%

SUSSEX

BIGGEST HIKE:

BRANCHVILLE BORO $5,622 5.5%

BIGGEST CUT:

WALPACK TWP $1,277 -30.1%

UNION

BIGGEST HIKE:

CLARK TWP $10,277 4.2%

BIGGEST CUT:

ELIZABETH CITY $9,615 -0.1%

WARREN

BIGGEST HIKE:

WASHINGTON BORO $7,120 5.3%

BIGGEST CUT:

LIBERTY TWP $6,804 -2.4%

NJ property taxes in 2017

Zoom out, zoom in, click on a town to see how property taxes changed last year for an average residential bill.

GREEN = Average cut

YELLOW = Average increase up to 2%

RED = Average increase over 2%

Works best on a desktop computer or on our free app.