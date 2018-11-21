12 terrible Thanksgiving jokes to annoy your relatives

There's one at every gathering. The grandfather or the uncle who's so not funny he makes dad jokes seem like a Kevin Hart special. You want to beat this guy at his own game? Be prepared this holiday. I searched for the worst Thanksgiving jokes and I think I found 12 terrible enough to bring your relatives to their knees begging you to stop.

1) Why did the turkey cross the road? It was Thanksgiving and he wanted to convince people he was a chicken.

2) What did the turkey say to the computer? "Google, google, google."

3) Why did the farmer separate the turkey and the chicken? He sensed fowl play.

4) What music did the Pilgrims listen to? Plymouth rock.

5) If Pilgrims were alive today what would they be known for? Their age!

6) What does Miley Cyrus eat for Thanksgiving? Twerky.

7) If your great-grandmother saw you making boxed mashed potatoes she'd turn over in her gravy.

8) What does a turkey drink from? A gobble-t.

9) What smells best at Thanksgiving dinner? Your nose.

10) Thanksgiving is the only holiday where you eat the mascot.

11) How do you keep a turkey in suspense? I'll tell you later.

12) My family told me to stop telling bad Thanksgiving jokes, but I couldn't just quit cold turkey.

