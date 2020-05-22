Managed-care was bad enough. The idea of insurance companies and the government having as much, if not more say in your medical care than doctors do is when it all started to go downhill. Then came Obamacare, where doctors hands were tied even more tightly. It got to the point where doctors in this state and across the country relied on volume to keep themselves practicing.

According to an article on nj101.5.com, that means that in order to make a living, a doctor has to keep his practice operating at 100% volume to stay afloat. In the article, Dr. Marc Levine, chairman of the Medical Society of New Jersey explains that now, doctors are operating at only 75 to 80%. And that means they’re losing money. That and many of the disruptions and changes that the COVID-19 shutdown has brought may mean that many of those practices will probably be out of business by the time this is all over. Another sad proof that the cure ended up to be worse than the disease itself.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

