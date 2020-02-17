That's exactly what fiction author Elana Mugdan did.

Responding to a contest offered by Vitamin Water, she submitted a video and got picked for a unique opportunity. Trade her social media/internet surfing/gaming connected smart phone in for a flip phone and get $100,000 if she passes a lie detector test after one year.

You remember the flip phone right? Three letters to a number to text and no internet.

Starting on February 15th last year, Elana literally put her phone in a cage and the rest is history.

The big question is whether she'll ever go back to having a smart phone. Listen here for the surprising answer.

Her lie detector test is on Wednesday of this week, I'll keep you posted!

