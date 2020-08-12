Vaccines are a modern medial miracle in most cases. People point to the polio vaccine and others that prevent smallpox and other dangerous illnesses as a reason to be absolutely pro-vax.

Anyone who questions how many vaccines young children should get for less serious illnesses is considered a heretic and an "anti-vaxer." These people must be nuts and not believe in science. Or maybe they've been personally, seriously affected by a vaccine injury. There are plenty of them out there. Maybe you know someone who was or perhaps you've read about them, if you can find the information.

The federal government has already paid out billions of dollars from something called the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, because drug companies who manufacture these vaccines are immune from liability for these.

So as many Americans, and plenty of New Jersey residents wait for the magic bullet of a COVID-19 vaccine, some of us wouldn't be caught dead getting one. Those folks shouldn't worry about getting it from us if they've been vaccinated, but that won't stop them from harassing us for being anti-social, selfish nutjobs for not rolling up our sleeves.

No mainstream media outlets are talking about failed or flawed vaccines in recent history, but years ago when journalism was journalism, they did. Remember the swine flu and it's "miracle'"vaccine? Take a look at this investigative report from Mike Wallace of 60 Minutes back in the 1970s:

That was before the internet and everyone being a partisan "genius',"certain that they're right and you're wrong. The good old days aren't coming back, but at least we have the video to remember when things were a bit more real.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.