Where to see fireworks in NJ if you missed them this weekend

If you missed the fireworks over the 4th of July weekend, don’t worry. Several towns in New Jersey are still letting fireworks run wild in the next couple of days.
In addition to the places showing more fireworks, many areas postponed their July 4th ones to later in the summer. So if you love fireworks consider heading to one of these celebrations, they won’t disappoint you.
- Hudson County
Fireworks will be held in Bayonne at DiDomenico Park July 7th, at 9pm after a live music festival which begins at 7 pm.
- Monmouth County
Freehold Township Day is July 10th, and there will be live music accompanied by fireworks throughout the night. If you love Freehold and fireworks this is a great one to attend. There will also be fireworks July 9th at Lake Lefferts in Matawan.
- Morris County
Jefferson Township high school is hosting an exciting event on July 10th, where there will be fireworks, music, food trucks and more.
- Ocean County
July 10th a huge firework show will be held at John F. Johnson Memorial Park in Jackson. There will also be food trucks to grab a bite to eat for the show. July 11th, Lavallette township is having fireworks at their Gazebo which will be a more calm event than a food festival, but still worth attending.
- Passaic County
If you love county fairs this will be your favorite event. The Passaic County Fair is happening August 12-15 at the Garrett Mountain Reservation, where there will be rides, a petting zoo, live music and of course, fireworks.