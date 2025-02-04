What does NJ think about adding Trump to Mount Rushmore? (Poll)

There is a proposal by MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., to add President Donald Trump’s face to Mount Rushmore. No, really.

The initial proposal for the original Mount Rushmore project didn’t come until 14 years after its most recent president was out of office and four years after his death. That president was Theodore Roosevelt. The others of course, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln, were much farther back in history.

Yet here we have a proposal to add a sitting president whose hyperbolic so-called “mandate” to change the course of America has yet to be truly put to the tough tests. I’m sure Anna Paulina Luna would place the guy who lied about the 2020 election somehow morally above all four of the Rushmore presidents combined. That’s just the irrational hysteria that is the MAGA movement.

Is it crazy to let a legacy age awhile like fine wine before exalting a president to this stature? Logic would demand it.

I see no need to add any fifth president. If you were to do it, the only post-Roosevelt president that could even seriously be considered would be Ronald Reagan.

This was a man who ended the Cold War and didn’t cheat on a pregnant wife with a porn star, didn’t lie pathologically, didn’t embrace fascism, etc..

To suggest a convicted felon who has belittled and insulted nearly anyone who dares not ‘kiss the ring’ is, to some of us, laughable. It doesn’t matter what I think. It matters what you think.

So there’s a poll question below asking your opinion of the proposal. Keep in mind it will only offer the thoughts of NJ 101.5 listeners and not be a fair and scientific sampling.

Should Donald Trump be added to Mt. Rushmore beside Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

