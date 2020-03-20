Wawa eliminates self-serve coffee because of coronavirus

Precautions over the novel coronavirus have brought changes to Wawa stores, starting Friday.

The chain is keeping its stores across New Jersey open, but customers will be served coffee by Wawa employees instead of fixing it themselves. The self-serve beverage dispensers plus machines used to make Icees, cappuccino and ice coffee will temporarily be unavailable, and all bakery products will individually wrapped and handed to customers.

"Wawa is doing everything we can to support the communities, customers and associates that rely on us every day, while constantly evaluating the best way to operate our stores," the company said in a statement.

Stores will also be closed between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for additional cleaning, sanitation and stocking to supplement the already stepped-up cleaning already in place.

QuickChek has not announced any changes but said earlier it is also making sure that its self-checkout machines, instant lottery machines and food & beverage equipment are sanitized frequently.

Convenience stores are an exception to Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order closing retail stores after 8 p.m. Like supermarkets, they're allowed to operate as normal.

Other coffee stores in New Jersey have changed the way they serve as well.

Starbucks changed its stores to allow only pickup and closed its seating areas in company-owned locations. Stores have also been closed in some locations whre people frequently gather, such as malls and schools, according to the company.

Dunkin' removed tables and chairs from seating areas and introduced curb side pick up at some of its locations.

Under orders by Gov. Phil Murphy over the last week, restaurants may continue operating through normal hours but only offer take-out and delivery service — dine-in service is barred any time of the day. Retail services deemed non-essential must close at 8 p.m. each night, and malls have been ordered closed entirely. Entertainment operations such as theaters and casinos, and service operations with up-close contact such as salons and barbershops, have been ordered closed entirely as well.

