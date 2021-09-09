HILLSBOROUGH — Fifteen poorly treated dogs were discovered at the home of a township resident who was arrested on site for unrelated warrants, county and local officials announced Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of River Road and Chamberlain Drive on Monday morning to a report of a "puppy in distress," and found six dogs in separate crates in the driveway of a Chamberlain Drive residence, according to officials. One of the dogs was initially unresponsive and had to be euthanized. The crates were partially filled with water and dog feces, officials said.

Responding officers encountered Jaheim Hoagland, 44, outside of his residence and placed him under arrest.

While caring for the animals on site, police heard barking from inside the residence and soon found nine dogs "in varying stages of emaciation, without access to food and water," according to authorities. Two had to be transported for emergency treatment.

Hoagland is charged with third-degree animal cruelty, and failure to provide necessary care to an animal, a disorderly persons offense.

According to authorities, the 14 surviving dogs were examined and released to Long Hill Kennel.

Officials request that anyone with information contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Chief Humane Officer at 908-575-3353 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323, or use the STOPit app.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.