Want to see Michelle Obama in NJ? It could cost you $4,200
If you're planning to see Former First Lady Michelle Obama in Newark on Nov. 3 , be prepared to reach deep into your wallet.
The New York Post reports cheap seats for the "moderated conversation" at the Prudential Center are going for $144 on Ticketmaster.
If you're looking for the primo seats with a “meet and greet,” it'll you $2,500.
The Post says floor seats are as high as $1,300 and if you want to buy the most expensive ticket in the house, that would be $4,200 for a suite-level buy.
For that kind of cabbage, she should include some vegetables from the White House garden!
More from New Jersey 101.5: