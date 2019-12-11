We're already the most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to protecting ourselves with a firearm, and most of you don't care. Now the legislature is looking to close the only option you have to make a decision to protect your children from possible permanent damage caused by vaccines.

The political establishment and the media have done a really good job at dismissing anyone who opposes the ever growing number of vaccines administered to children, as nut case "anti-vaccers" who don't believe in modern medicine or science. Nothing could be further from the truth in the cases of thousands of parents of vaccine injured children. The stories from these parents are heartbreaking and the tragedy is they did not have to happen. With this legislation it will happen to many more families.

We have been inundated with emails and phone calls from desperately frightened and concerned parents who see the ban on the religious exemption as their last refuge. A refuge they have chosen for their kids because either their other children have been permanently harmed by some vaccines. The legislature is holding a meeting on the bill that would seriously hamper the rights of ALL parents this Thursday at 2pm at the Statehouse Annex. We've already spoken to or heard from many parents who plan to attend and testify. New York State already successfully banned the exemption back in April and NJ plans to follow the same playbook.

There has been very little media coverage of this recently. There was a smattering of coverage following the measles outbreak last winter in Ocean County. We recently obtained an email from the New Jersey Coalition for Vaccination Choice which describes how Senate President Steve Sweeney is trying to get to vote to go the way HE wants it to.

Subject: URGENT NJCVC ACTION ALERT- TUESDAY DECEMBER 10

Dear NJCVC District 13 Advocates and Friends,It has been brought to our attention that we have done a fantastic job of providing information to the Senate Health Committee. We were on the verge of getting the majority of the committee members to vote 'no', including three Democrats. Yesterday we found out that the three Democrats who felt this way ARE GOING TO BE PULLED FROM THE HEALTH COMMITTEE AND REPLACED BY 3 DEMOCRATS THAT WILL VOTE 'YES' INSTEAD!!!!!!! This news is absolutely infuriating but we have discovered that it is allowable in this political circumstance.

Contact your local legislator and let them know how you feel. And contact the Senate sponsors of the bill, Loretta Weinberg and Joe Vitale. Let these people know you're paying attention and won't stand for more of your precious rights to protect your family be taken away in back room secret meetings.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

