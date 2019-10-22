The evidence is mounting across the globe as tens of millions choose what is described by Public Health England as 95% safer than cigarette smoking.

Who's behind the war on vaping? The legal pot advocates? Despite the fact that the so-called vaping related deaths in the US have mostly been attributed to black market and homemade products laced with THC, all vaping is under attack. Even as the stats show the largest decrease in teen smoking and millions of Americans adding years to their lives by switching, the agenda driven pols seem willing to shill for Big Tobacco, who are the only ones to really benefit from the latest round of vaping bans.

Common sense must prevail here. Millions of smokers are kicking the habit in favor of the much safer vaping product. One of the leading advocates for vaping, Gregory Conley from the American Vaping Association, based right here in Jersey, joined me on the show.

