Vaccine passports are a horrible idea that could be coming soon (Opinion)

This week at least one New Jersey politician is predicting and promoting the idea of "vaccine passports" that would be required if any of us want to perhaps go to a concert, ballgame or get on a flight. Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. told 6ABC News in Philadelphia that people should "keep their vaccination card in a safe place almost like a will. He said, "you're going to need it to get into places whether it be and entertainment venue, onto an airplane, perhaps whatever school you go to." Governor Murphy was asked about the idea and he's said he's "open-minded" to it. Of course, he is. He's open to anything that restricts your rights and subjugates your liberties.

The federal government is working hard on giving guidance to the states or even bypassing the states to make it a reality. So far, the Biden Administration says they may leave it to private sector industry to implement such restrictions. Is this the state or country you want to live in? Are people in New Jersey that scared and blind to government overreach that they'd go for this? YES!!! The amount of government involvement in our lives and our liberty, already tolerated and celebrated by the public in this state is mind-blowing.

So, if you're concerned about keeping your health decisions and your body under your own control, you're S.O.L. Would an order like this violate HIPA laws? It doesn't matter, we're in a crisis haven't you heard? Or maybe you did notice by the way your government has treated you for the past year. Do you want to see your grandkids in Oregon or California? Pack up the car, you've got a long drive ahead of you. Unless of course, you obey and roll up your sleeve. It's for the common good comrade. Don't be a selfish imperialist. Do "the right thing" and get vaccinated, or stay home!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.