Two high schools in Monmouth forced back to remote by COVID cases

At least two high schools in Monmouth County have been forced to revert back to all remote to start the spring, according to school officials, after a number of students either tested positive or had to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Monmouth Regional High School in Tinton Falls as well as Holmdel High School, which each have just under 1,000 students, both have been dealing with a high number of local cases or potential viral transmission.

As of Monday, Monmouth County ranked sixth in the state for the number of new, positive cases, according to the county’s daily update on data.

Monmouth Regional High School switched to all virtual for instruction until April 19, according to a letter posted Thursday to the school’s official Facebook page.

“Because of a party and the unwillingness of parents to cooperate in our contact tracing efforts, we are forced to suspend all in person activities,” Monmouth Regional Schools Superintendent Andrew Teeple said in the letter.

“I apologize to those parents and students who continue to make sacrifices so we can move towards reopening. This jump backwards was definitely not anticipated,” he also said.

Holmdel High School had just switched to full time, in-person on March 8, before returning to full virtual instruction for two weeks as of Monday, according to Interim Schools Superintendent, Lee Seitz.

“The decision was based on an increase in COVID cases and the resulting need to quarantine students and staff due to direct contact,” he said in response to New Jersey 101.5.

Holmdel’s elementary schools have been operating full-time, in person instruction since Dec. 16.

The impending spring break recess that most public school districts are faced with over the next two weeks has also prompted cautionary messages, from superintendents in East Brunswick and Marlboro among other communities, about observing quarantine protocols if families intend to travel.

COVID relief for NJ municipalities: How much is your town getting? The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden awards $10.2 billion to New Jersey. Here is a a county-by-county and town-by-town breakdown.