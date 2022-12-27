Two deserving New Jersey veterans in need are given new cars

Well, this is a program that needs more attention: GEICO and the National Auto Body Council have given two New Jersey veterans refurbished cars.

It’s part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. Shops in the auto body business take donated vehicles (and sometimes donate the cars themselves), fix them up, and give them to people who are in need of reliable transportation. The vehicles in this case were donated by GEICO and refurbished by Dynasty Auto Body in Paterson.

According to the NABC, the program, which began in 2007, has delivered close to 3,000 vehicles worth over $40 million.

The two veterans, Anthony Roberson and George Rano, got the cars last week, according to ABC7NY. Roberson got a refurbished 2020 Hyundai Elantra and Rano got a 2018 Ford Explorer.

Roberson told ABC7NY: "I have stage 4 kidney disease and I do dialysis, so it's very difficult to get back and forth to treatment," Roberson said. "I honestly didn't think I was going to be picked, I was so so happy."

According to TapInto Paterson, Roberson had been driving a 2005 Acura Integra until repairs became too much.

Roberson is an Army veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Division and was honorably discharged and developed kidney problems; getting to the dialysis appointments was becoming hard for him, so he will use his Hyundai to go back and forth.

Rano served in the US Marine Corps for 13 years including a tour in Iraq. He was also honorably discharged but developed mental problems that led to a period of homelessness. He plans on using his new wheels to help him find a stable job.

