Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors

If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.

DeSantis sent a plane to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and was thought to have sent another plane to President Joe Biden's home in Delaware.

The Delaware-bound plane somehow went off course and landed at Teterboro but only the flight crew was on board.

While Gov. Phil Murphy has not declared New Jersey a sanctuary state he has made unauthorized immigrants welcome with free college education and driver's licenses.

What if a group was directed to Republican stronghold of Toms River?

“In the unlikely event that a charter flight arrives in Lakewood (airport) with illegal immigrants destined for Toms River, I would meet the plane on the tarmac, give every passenger a box of donuts from OB CO’s and a sweatshirt from the 'Let’s Go Brandon' store," said Hill, a Republican.

"I would then give their bus driver directions to the White House with my compliments to the president."

Hill's comments were originally given to the Asbury Park Press and part of a post on the official Toms River Facebook page.

"Toms River will not welcome people who have crossed the border illegally and without being vetted for criminal history and affiliations," Hill added on the Facebook page.

Ocean County Democrats on their Facebook page also reposted Hill's comments.

"The Republicans’ ability to view their fellow human beings as unworthy of help and compassion is staggering. Don’t let the idea that 'local Republicans' aren’t as partisan fool you. Elect Democrats everywhere," the party wrote.

Democratic Chairman Wyatt Earp did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for additional comment on Friday afternoon.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

