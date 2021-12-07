Time to teach courage and sacrifice in NJ schools (Opinion)

It's "a date which will live in infamy", so said President Franklin Roosevelt in his address to a joint session of Congress on December 8 following the surprise attack on the US pacific fleet at the hands of the Japanese empire.

Getty Images

The US fleet in port at Pearl Harbor on a quiet Sunday was unexpectedly attacked by an onslaught of Japanese warplanes. The Japanese sent 360 planes to take out the pacific fleet and did tremendous damage. We lost 2,400 American lives that day as the men on base tried in vain to push back against the killers. Much of the US fleet was decimated but thankfully three aircraft carriers were out at sea on maneuvers so they remained undamaged and ready to fight in the coming war.

Getty Images

Here's an excerpt from History.com:

Much of the Pacific fleet was rendered useless: Five of eight battleships, three destroyers, and seven other ships were sunk or severely damaged, and more than 200 aircraft were destroyed. A total of 2,400 Americans were killed and 1,200 were wounded, many while valiantly attempting to repulse the attack. Japan’s losses were some 30 planes, five midget submarines, and fewer than 100 men. Fortunately for the United States, all three Pacific fleet carriers were out at sea on training maneuvers. These giant aircraft carriers would have their revenge against Japan six months later at the Battle of Midway, reversing the tide against the previously invincible Japanese navy in a spectacular victory. - History.com

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the historic event that drew the United States into World War II. A war that would turn back the tide of fascism at least for the time. A war that saw more than 400,000 courageous US soldiers killed in defense of America and human freedom.

Getty Images

We have devolved as a nation into a medical tyranny that values what many doctors have called the very false sense of security afforded by masks, vaccines, and lockdowns. Perhaps if we start teaching our kids about sacrifice and courage as we saw during the 1940s we will see our way out of this mess.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.