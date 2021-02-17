Time to gather in large groups again and ignore the fear mongers (Opinion)

That's right, the virus is doing what most experts predicted last Spring. It's fading fast. It'll be back of course, because it's a virus after all. Similar to the flu and just about every other virus that humanity has to deal with on an ongoing basis. Remember when the media fueled the panic by spreading misinformation about the Sturgis bike event in South Dakota? That's right, nearly a half million people gathered for a ten day event over the summer and at best, there may have been a couple hundred cases. At most.

Ever wonder why you don't hear the news talking about Sturgis any longer? The facts, like all the facts streaming from places like Florida and Texas where life is returning to normal, don't support the panic narrative. How often do you hear the news reporting on the facts out of Sweden where nearly 2 million kids stayed in school throughout the pandemic and not one of them died from COVID. Actually the Swedes showed beyond a doubt that teachers were actually healthier than the rest of the workforce when it came to dealing with COVID. All this without masks.

Why is the news silent? In my opinion it's because panic fuels clicks, facts about living life as normal is boring for the news, they need a fire. They need you to suffer in order to remain dependent on their reports. And it's getting worse.

The latest fear-mongering so-called "news" from the panic-peddlers is a report on Fairleigh Dickinson University which put out a fairly ridiculous poll. The panickers are so desperate that now "masculinity" is being attacked. The poll "concluded" that tough guys might be in for a surprise based on a survey and an assumption. No actual data, facts or scientific research. Just a poll. And an "imagined" conclusion. Now an academics' imagination is news? Wow. How far have we fallen as a society.

Here's the pull quote:

We find that among men who say they are completely masculine about 2.2% report having been diagnosed by a doctor with COVID-19 in the last month compared to just 0.8% of other men,” he said. “That means that men who are trying to show off their masculinity are 2 to 3 times more likely to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and we have to imagine are much more likely to die of COVID-19. - Dan Cassino, the executive director of the FDU poll

What a joke. Parents should ask for a refund if their kids are attending FDU. Nonsense like this gets reported as "news" while the media ignores actual scientific data about masks and how useless they are against viruses.

What's the real takeaway? It's simply time to get back to normal. Gather in groups. See your friends and family. And if you're in the Wildwood, NJ area, attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade being held on March 13th.

We can't allow the news media to shame people for acting in a normal way. The media is complicit with politicians preying on people's weakness and fear. People who are scared of a cold virus need help. But instead of helping people overcome their fear by spreading facts about how safe normal life is and how the virus faded on it's own, remember only 4% of NJ's population have received the full vaccine. In Florida, same results but they delivered three times the number of vaccines. In Sweden, no masks, no lockdown and similar results with the virus.

The constant? The virus is doing what viruses do. It comes and goes and your immune system and smart hygiene practices are your best and only real defense. Eat healthy, exercise, get out in the sunshine. Exchange bacteria through human contact...live! Coronavirus will be back and like the flu, you're just gonna have to act like an adult and deal.

For me, we'll be enjoying continuing super-spread events with friends and family. It's the opposite of strength and masculinity to allow pseudo intellectuals and reporters looking for click-bait to shame you into doing something that you know isn't appropriate. It's absurd to think a mask will stop a virus. It's absurd to think that kids can get an education in isolation fearful of human contact. It's absurd to think that somehow, in 2021, normal behavior, celebrations and gatherings are "dangerous".

You know I'm right, the question is will you stand up to the bullies who want to force you into submission?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

