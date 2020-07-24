Tim McGraw surprises New Jersey nurses

Four nurses at a New Jersey hospital got quite a surprised when they logged on to what they thought was going to be a work related Zoom call: joining them was country superstar Tim McGraw!

According to the Burlington County Times, Jessica Vitarelli, a nurse at Virtua Marlton Hospital, was supposed to see McGraw in Philly later this year, but the show, like so many others, was called off because of the pandemic. After Vitarelli and her three coworkers signed on signed on, McGraw joined them on the Zoom call from his home, asking them questions about their lives and thanking them for their service on the front lines.

McGraw ended the meeting by performing a new song of his called “I Called Mama” from the album Here on Earth. The appearance was arranged by music streaming service Spotify in a program called “The Drop-In” and they posted the whole video call to Facebook. You can see the surprise, joy, and appreciation from both sides during the six minute clip below.

If you’re unfamiliar with him, Tim McGraw is one of the most successful country singers of all time. He has released 15 albums and 10 of them have gone to number one on the country album charts. He’s had 65 charted country singles and 25 of them have hit number one on the singles chart. He has sold over 60 million albums worldwide; he’s also married to fellow country superstar Faith Hill.

