This website lists 1000s of jobs available in NJ right now

The latest statistics for joblessness are dire: one in four Americans has lost their job due to the coronavirus pandemic, and New Jerseyans are some of the hardest hit. Many people are suffering and don’t know where to turn to find work. And a lot of them assume that no one’s hiring right now.

Wrong.

If you’re not working due to the COVID-19 shutdown, or you know someone who’s not, there’s a great resource that the state of NJ offers to job seekers of all kinds. It’s the state's New Jersey COVID-19 information hub. There, you’ll find over 800 companies hiring for over almost 60,000 jobs, in industries from healthcare and human services to manufacturing to childcare, to name a few.

You can search the database by location, industry, job title and more and the list is updated frequently. The website also asks employers to list new job openings so make sure to check often.

Here’s the link.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

