It goes without saying that these are tough tough economic times for everyone, but all is not lost. Maybe you were already unemployed before the COVID-19 crisis or maybe you are one of the many who are unemployed as a result of it. Either way, as the old adage goes, when one door closes another opens. And because of the increased demand in various areas of the retail business, there are many jobs to be had.

Some companies in New Jersey are having such a tough time finding people to work that they are offering unprecedented benefits to new employees. For instance, Walmart and CVS are both aggressively recruiting for a variety of different positions in the state.

Walmart is seeking to hire more than 2400 associates across New Jersey, to work in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Referral bonuses, expedited hiring, and temporary raises are being offered to all Walmart employees at this time. Plus, as always, Walmart offers competitive pay, flexible hours and access to affordable college tuition. If you’re interested in applying for a job at Walmart you can visit their career page by clicking here.

Another solid company that is looking to hire thousands of new employees is CVS. Currently, CVS lists various job openings in New Jersey including store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service professionals.

They’re offering bonuses to their employees who have to work during this pandemic as well as instituting new benefit programs like expanded child and dependent care and increased paid sick time.

Find employment opportunities at CVS by clicking here.

