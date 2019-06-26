These 2 stole from 40 concession stands across NJ, cops say

Angela Lopez and Michael Kaloudis were charged in June 2019 with burglarizing dozens of concessions stands. (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

MORRISTOWN — A man and a woman stand accused of burglarizing more than 40 concession stands at recreation fields across New Jersey.

Bergen County prosecutors say 31-year-old Michael Kaloudis, of Stanhope, and 34-year-old Angela Lopez, of Middlesex, were both arrested Monday in Wayne. They each face 11 counts of burglary and one theft count.

Law enforcement agencies from several counties in the state had been sharing information on the burglaries, which started in late April. The most recent burglary occurred Thursday at Overpeck Park in Bergen County.

Authorities say the burglars usually forced in doors or windows at the stands during the overnight or early morning hours and stole cash, food and beverages, along with concession stand appliances and tools.

It wasn't known Wednesday if either Kaloudis or Lopez have retained attorneys.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Bergen County, Crime, Morris County, Wayne
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top