I’ve always been an advocate of the cheapest route to college tuition in New Jersey: Two years of community college and two years at another institution for a bachelor’s degree. I feel that unless a kid knows exactly what he wants to do and is certain that a bachelor’s degree is required to do it, that a four year college degree can be a very poor investment.

But here are some things to consider. If you are planning to take the plunge—take a mortgage, take a loan, or spend your last dollar of savings on a four year college degree, you’re gonna want to make sure that it’s worth it. Some NJ schools may be more worth it then others. Return on investment—or ROI—is a big selling point these days when it comes to college, especially in New Jersey where colleges are so prohibitively expensive that it’s almost impossible to attend one without a huge chunk of scholarships or financial aid money. That’s why colleges in New Jersey have to be a real investment. They have to really pay off in order for them to be worth the $200,000 or so it may cost to go there to one.

Last year, nj.com released a list of the colleges that give you the highest ROI—meaning the places from where graduates tend to earn the most. According to the article, they compiled the rankings from information from tax returns but they begin collecting data 10 years after a student enrolls so these salary figures represent the median annual earnings approximately six years after graduation. One caveat, as noted in the article by the US Department of Education, is that science, engineering, technology and health careers tend to be more lucrative, so schools with more graduates in those fields will show higher earnings.

Obviously, the 2020 rankings would not be available as of yet so this list is as of May 2019. Although the article lists the 35 colleges from which graduates earn the most. i’ve only listed the top 10 here. For the complete list, click here.

10. Monmouth University

Private four-year college

$50,500

9. Rider University

Private four-year college

$50,600

8. Drew University

Private four-year college

$52,700

7. Ramapo College

Public four-year college

$53,200

6. Seton Hall University

Private four-year college

$57,200

5. Rutgers University

Public four-year college

$57,900

4. The College of New Jersey

Public four-year college

$58,500

3. New Jersey Institute of Technology

Public four-year college

$68,500

2. Princeton University

Private four-year college

$74,700

1. Stevens Institute of Technology

Private four-year college

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

