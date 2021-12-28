The ‘COVID-19 pill’ is now authorized and NJ will have it soon (Opinion)

The first Pfizer at-home COVID-19 pill has been cleared by U.S. health regulators and will soon be permitted in many doctors' offices. The pill is said to reduce hospital admissions and fatalities, but there is still plenty of uncertainty.

Researchers believe the pill may help combat the Omicron variant, but there is not enough evidence to confirm yet.

The pill, which is called Paxlovid, is going to be in hospitals and pharmacies soon, and quantities hope to increase along with production. Once the pill is readily available, this will be extremely helpful for those who are at risk of being in public areas or are unable to get to a hospital.

Additionally, this is the first treatment for COVID-19 that can be administered at home, not by a medical professional.

The pill is being marketed towards more high-risk and older people newly infected with COVID-19, and is said to be more effective than other COVID-19 pills. Researchers explained how Paxlovid was designed to stop the COVID-19 from spreading in people by blocking activity of a key enzyme, known as protease, which the virus needs to replicate. This enzyme isn't said to be mutated in omicron, so researchers are hopeful it will protect against it.

While safety concerns have risen, as they do with any vaccination, this pill is something you may want to look into if you are at high risk, and want to avoid the crowd and dangers of a hospital. Especially during holiday times, it’s good to have a plan just in case you are to contract COVID-19 or any type of sickness.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

