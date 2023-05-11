The best advice from New Jersey moms
Mother's Day is May 14. It's a time when families will be gathered around the table be it at home or a restaurant, perhaps brunch and celebrating mom. Lots of memories will be shared of the advice she gave you which you may now be passing along to your children or simply harkening back in your mind to the days she gave you the many tips to get you through life.
What sets Jersey Moms apart from the rest is their attitude. Jersey Moms started off as Jersey girls and if you're a "Jersey Guy," you know not to mess with them. Just keep your mouth shut and do what they say and not as they do. Which is one of the main things my mother used to say to me. Here are some other bits of advice from moms on my social media.
Steve, you’re gonna love this.
Coming from me this should be great:
Men are like busses if you miss one another will be coming down the block in 10 min
Nini Grace
When I went out she said ‘did you change your underwear you never know when your going to be in a accident'
Mark G Tillson
Follow your dreams. You will spend more time at work and your occupation should be something you love.
Maureen Daye Pietoso
It's better to have it and not need it then to need it and not have it!! It was always an argument when I was going out and didn't want to take a jacket with me! LOL As a Mom I've said it to my boys about 100 different things
Jodi Schwartz Chance
My Mom always said “if you can’t be good, be careful”
Carolyn Dee
Mine said mind your own business
Why does dad only own 1 golf club ?
MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS
Fred Rubino
Love is a choice
Doreen Brusca Arminio
Brush your teeth and eat your vegetables.
Kevin Keenan
Don't marry her
I took me 28 years to realize that she was right
Anthony Mannino
Take birth control, don't find out he's a jerk the hard way.
Also always keep some money for an emergency
Chele Michele
Marry money.
Scott Soffen
Always say please & thank you & be a lady.
Grit Green
The toughest lesson my Mama had to really work to teach me was… HUMILITY!
My Mama lived long enough to see her lessons got through to me! של
Jimmy Givens
Never marry an A**HOLE
Laura Marino-Cole
"Maybe you're just smart." - Her hypothesis on why I had so much trouble finding a wife.
Kurt Smith
Never let anyone dull your shine !
Passed in my arms 5/21/22
Sharon Carhart
Don't eat dirt, worms poop in it
Tina Louise Cook
Look before you leap.
Evan Grollman
