Mother's Day is May 14. It's a time when families will be gathered around the table be it at home or a restaurant, perhaps brunch and celebrating mom. Lots of memories will be shared of the advice she gave you which you may now be passing along to your children or simply harkening back in your mind to the days she gave you the many tips to get you through life.

What sets Jersey Moms apart from the rest is their attitude. Jersey Moms started off as Jersey girls and if you're a "Jersey Guy," you know not to mess with them. Just keep your mouth shut and do what they say and not as they do. Which is one of the main things my mother used to say to me. Here are some other bits of advice from moms on my social media.

(Photo: Harrison Kugler, Unsplash) (Photo: Harrison Kugler, Unsplash) loading...

Steve, you’re gonna love this.

Coming from me this should be great:

Men are like busses if you miss one another will be coming down the block in 10 min

Nini Grace

(Photo: Dmitrii Vaccinium, Unsplash) (Photo: Dmitrii Vaccinium, Unsplash) loading...

When I went out she said ‘did you change your underwear you never know when your going to be in a accident'

Mark G Tillson

(Photo: Randy Tarampi, Unsplash) (Photo: Randy Tarampi, Unsplash) loading...

Follow your dreams. You will spend more time at work and your occupation should be something you love.

Maureen Daye Pietoso

(Photo: Clay Banks, Unsplash) (Photo: Clay Banks, Unsplash) loading...

It's better to have it and not need it then to need it and not have it!! It was always an argument when I was going out and didn't want to take a jacket with me! LOL As a Mom I've said it to my boys about 100 different things

Jodi Schwartz Chance

(Photo: Sincerely Media, Unsplash) (Photo: Sincerely Media, Unsplash) loading...

My Mom always said “if you can’t be good, be careful”

Carolyn Dee

(Photo: Courtney Cook, Unsplash) (Photo: Courtney Cook, Unsplash) loading...

Mine said mind your own business

Why does dad only own 1 golf club ?

MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS

Fred Rubino

(Photo: Nicola Fioravanti, Unsplash) (Photo: Nicola Fioravanti, Unsplash) loading...

Love is a choice

Doreen Brusca Arminio

(Photo: Diana Polekhina, Unsplash) (Photo: Diana Polekhina, Unsplash) loading...

Brush your teeth and eat your vegetables.

Kevin Keenan

(Photo: Sandy Miller, Unsplash, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Photo: Sandy Miller, Unsplash, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Don't marry her

I took me 28 years to realize that she was right

Anthony Mannino

(Photo: Micheile Henderson, Unsplash) (Photo: Micheile Henderson, Unsplash) loading...

Take birth control, don't find out he's a jerk the hard way.

Also always keep some money for an emergency

Chele Michele

(Photo: Shane, Unsplash) (Photo: Shane, Unsplash) loading...

Marry money.

Scott Soffen

(Photo: Wilhelm Gunkel, Unsplash) (Photo: Wilhelm Gunkel, Unsplash) loading...

Always say please & thank you & be a lady.

Grit Green

(Photo: Vlad D, Unsplash) (Photo: Vlad D, Unsplash) loading...

The toughest lesson my Mama had to really work to teach me was… HUMILITY!

My Mama lived long enough to see her lessons got through to me! של

Jimmy Givens

(Photo: Jason Hafso, Unsplash) (Photo: Jason Hafso, Unsplash) loading...

Never marry an A**HOLE

Laura Marino-Cole

(Photo: Lucrezia Carnelos, Unsplash) (Photo: Lucrezia Carnelos, Unsplash) loading...

"Maybe you're just smart." - Her hypothesis on why I had so much trouble finding a wife.

Kurt Smith

(Photo: Nick Fewings, Unsplash) (Photo: Nick Fewings, Unsplash) loading...

Never let anyone dull your shine !

Passed in my arms 5/21/22

Sharon Carhart

(Photo: Sippakorn Yamkasikorn, Unsplash) (Photo: Sippakorn Yamkasikorn, Unsplash) loading...

Don't eat dirt, worms poop in it

Tina Louise Cook

(Photo: Alex Radelich, Unsplash) (Photo: Alex Radelich, Unsplash) loading...

Look before you leap.

Evan Grollman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.