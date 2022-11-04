For many people it’s an important harbinger of the holiday season- the release of the Hess Toy Truck every year in Nov.

The 2022 version is three separate vehicles: two hot rods and a flatbed.

Hess Hess loading...

The 2022 Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods is an action-packed, 3-in-1 retro-design racing team, with 42 total lights and 4 realistic sounds! The elongated, twin-axle Flatbed Truck is a vintage-style transport carrier, inspired by the original ‘First Hess Truck’ driven by Company founder Leon Hess in 1933. The pair of classic-coupe Hot Rods, one red and one green, are built for speed and traction, each sporting a mighty pullback motor that revs up and propels them down the drag strip in either flat or wheelie position!

The first Hess Toy Truck was sold in 1964; they used to be sold at Hess gas stations, but, after Marathon bought Hess, the stations were consolidated under the Speedway name, so there are no Hess stations left; the toys are now only available online.

Last year’s edition was two airplanes:

Hess Hess loading...

This year’s model sells for $41.99, an increase of two dollars over last year.

Also available is a plush Hess toy train:

Hess Hess loading...

Every year, in addition to the truck and the plush toy there is also a collectible mini set:

Hess Hess loading...

The 2022 Hess Mini Collection features miniature toys from three different decades: the 1989 Fire Truck, the 2008 Truck and Front Loader, and the 2012 Helicopter; for a combined total of 4 toys! Each toy in the Hess 2022 Mini Collection remains true to the character and styling of its original full-sized version – including brilliant working lights, intricate details, and chrome accents.

