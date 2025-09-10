For the Taylor Swift haters, it will be another thing to ridicule. For the Swifties, it will be a national holiday.

Friday, Oct. 3, is the day her new album drops.

Now, "drops" is more of a term we associate with digital downloads, which almost all music has become.

But Taylor’s 12th studio album, “Life of a Showgirl,” is big enough that there’s interest in hard copies, too. Especially when that tactile music experience is being offered in Target exclusive variants as well as the standard edition. There are said to be three different exclusive versions, and fans can quickly discover the slight differences because up to 4 CDs can be purchased.

It “feels like one of those nights” because select Target locations in New Jersey will be open at midnight on October 3rd for fans to buy her latest work. Now this midnight store opening seems like a vestige of the past. Something popular in the 80s and 90s. You don’t see these anymore with the digital music takeover.

But any “Lover” knows “All Too Well” that this is going to be wildly popular so you’ll want to plan ahead.

To help, here’s the list of 11 Target locations in New Jersey that will be open at midnight that Friday morning.

🎯 Bridgewater: 200 Promenade Blvd.

🎯 Clifton: 30 Kingsland Rd.

🎯 Deptford: 1900 Deptford Center Rd.

🎯 Jersey City: 100 14th St.

🎯Mantua: 675 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell

🎯 Middletown: 2105 Route 35

🎯 Mount Laurel: 4 Centerton Rd.

🎯 Princeton: 500 Nassau Park Blvd.

🎯 Riverdale Rt 23 and Falston: 94 State Route 23

🎯 Rockaway: 381 Mount Hope Ave.

🎯 Toms River: 1331 Hooper Ave.

“Are you ready for it?”