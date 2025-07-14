(The Center Square) - Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club in Harrisburg for the historic signing of House Bill 1431, officially repealing the state’s more than 300 year Sunday hunting ban.

The governor was joined by members of the sporting community as well as members of the legislature who have pushed for the ban for years.

The prime legislators behind the bill were Rep. Mandy Steele, D-Cheswick, and Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie. Shapiro referred to them as an “unlikely duo” whose pairing was a testament to the role of hunting in the state’s history.

"I’m proud of this bill, proud of the process, proud of the persistence, and proud of what it means for Pennsylvania,” said Laughlin, who pushed for the change for a decade before finding a partner in Steele.

"By repealing this outdated ban on Sunday hunting, Pennsylvanians can spend more time outdoors, with more chances to share traditions and a stronger future for conservation,” said Shapiro. “I'm proud we came together to bring Pennsylvania's hunting laws into the 21st century and honor the traditions that make our Commonwealth special."

The state’s 850,000 licensed hunters put it only behind Texas by the numbers. Those hunters rejoiced after a 2020 move to allow hunting on three Sundays per year. Advocates say that the additional day will attract more weekend visitors to the state and will drive license sales.

They also emphasize that the extra day gives more opportunities for families to share in the tradition, since most children are in school Monday through Friday.

“As a parent myself, I know what it’s like to spend every fall Saturday on the sidelines, wondering when you’ll get to hunt — let alone share that tradition with your kids,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith. “By making hunting more accessible for everyone, this new law isn’t just a win for hunters — it’s a win for conservation. It helps us better manage wildlife now and ensures we pass down this tradition to the next generation.”

The Game Commission will now have the exclusive authority to determine hunting seasons. The law goes into effect in 60 days time, giving them a brief window to finalize plans before hunting season opens in the fall.

The law has also increased trespassing protections. This was a major concern for those who opposed additional hunting days, saying those who live near game grounds deserve a reprieve.

The state sees benefits from hunting beyond the $1.6 billion the industry contributes to Pennsylvania’s economy. Experts say that hunters, and the revenue from hunting licenses, play an invaluable role in protecting the environment and conserving wildlife.

“Repealing the archaic ban on Sunday hunting is a historic win for Pennsylvania’s forests and for generations of hunters to come," said Steele.

Russell Redding, the state’s Secretary of Agriculture highlighted the delicate balance between the state’s farmers and its wildlife.

“Crop damage from overabundant wildlife continues to take a real toll on farms across the Commonwealth,” said Redding. “Giving hunters more days in the field helps protect livelihoods, especially in areas hardest hit.”

“We rolled up our sleeves, went to work, and found common ground between the agricultural community and hunters,” said Dan Sneath, Director of Legislative Affairs for Hunter Nation. “Farmers were struggling with crop damage, and hunters were ready to help. By working together, we reached solutions that benefit everyone.”

Another highlight of the state’s hunting community is the Hunter’s Sharing the Harvest program. Redding noted that since its inception in 1991, the program has contributed about two million pounds of venison to the commonwealth’s charitable food network.

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz