Stone Pony cancels Summer Stage series for 2020

While it was probably inevitable, it is sad, nonetheless. The Stone Pony in Asbury Park has canceled its iconic Summer Stage series for this summer. In an Instagram post, the club says the series “will be on hiatus this year and we will be looking ahead to a strong 2021 season.”

Acts like the Dropkick Murphys, Primus, Go-Gos, and Bouncing Souls and many, many others were scheduled for the Summer Stage this year. The Stone Pony is asking that fans submit selfies of years past at the Summer Stage, with a video to be produced from the submissions that will be streamed on July 4th. You can send your pics/videos to summerstagelove@stoneponyonline.com.

In a statement, Stone Pony management said, “we want to thank our amazing fans who have supported us in the recent months by visiting our online store as well as showing encouragement for new projects we may need to venture into.” The club’s website can be found here.

