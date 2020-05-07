According to the governor across the Hudson, 66% of all the new hospitalizations in New York are from people who are not working and are staying home. This of course flies in the face of the entire stay at home panic order, which Murphy potentially extended another 30 days yesterday by renewing the emergency order.

As I’ve been saying since March, according to reputable epidemiologists from Stockholm to Stanford, and places in between including New Jersey’s own health commissioner, the virus was here in January and spread like wild fire. Millions had it and would get it.

The plan of social distancing had one goal. That was to slow the spread in order to make sure we didn’t overwhelm our hospitals. Which we didn’t come close to doing. Everything past mid-April when the sickness and death clearly peaked was and continues to be unnecessary. In fact, given the scientific evidence from NY hospitals, the extension of stay at home orders is downright dangerous.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

