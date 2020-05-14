South Jersey spoofed in quarantine video gone viral

Dominick Nero has gone viral. And he may just now go by South Jersey Boyfriend for the rest of his life.

He grew up in Haddon Township and now unable to see his family with stay at home orders he decided to make a video paying tribute to all things South Jersey. He calls this work of art “Trapped in quarantine with your South Jersey Boyfriend.”

He covers everything you can cover in two minutes. Eagles, Phillies, Wawa Hoagiefest, wooder, the Walt Whitman Bridge, Tastykakes, pork roll and so much more. If you’re from South Jersey you’ll get it.

Since posting this on Twitter it’s been viewed about half a million times.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.