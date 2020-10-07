Someone dropped a dime on NJ officers but they won’t go to prison for cocaine

Five law enforcement officers in Morris County copped a plea deal that will keep them from behind bars for drug crimes.

Morris County prosecutors said the four county corrections officers and a sheriff's officer were involved in "an ongoing conspiracy" to sell cocaine or buy it for their personal use.

The law enforcement officers were caught after somebody reported the illicit activity to the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers program.

"One of the silver linings to this sad episode, frankly, is how effectively the CrimeStoppers reporting system works," their now-former boss, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said in a written statement. "It proves that nobody — even Corrections and Sheriff’s Officers — are above the law."

Gannon said he immediately forwarded the tip to prosecutors.

As part of the deal on Wednesday, the five officers will receive no time in prison but the men — who were in the prime of their careers — will forfeit their jobs and their right to hold public-sector employment again. They are expected to be sentenced to a term of probation and mandatory drug treatment.

Dominick Andico, 33, pleaded guilty to third-degree charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstructing the administration of law.

Albert Wyman IV, 36, pleaded guilty to third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing the administration of law.

Robert Busold, 27, pleaded guilty to third-degree charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.

Brian T. Rzucidlo, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine.

Nicholas Ricciotti, 31, pleaded guilty to third-degree conspiracy to possess oxycodone.

Ricciotti was a former Morris County corrections officer who got a job as a Morris County Sheriff’s Officer assigned to the Bureau of Law Enforcement. The others worked at the Morris County jail.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.