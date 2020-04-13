No one knows when the stay-at-home directives will be lifted in New Jersey and the uncertainty is crippling. Unemployment claims as of last week were into the hundreds of thousands in our state and rising. Until checks get into many peoples' bank accounts, times are getting tough. If you have kids and the money is not coming in, the pressure is mounting. What nobody could see happening in our country on a large scale, is starting to happen. Some people are running out of food to feed their families.

Food banks in some parts of the country are starting to see long lines. First lady of NJ, Tammy Murphy has gotten some of the state's most famous residents to help raise money for people in need. You can donate here to make a difference in our neighbors lives. Also, if you want to have a more direct impact on the people you may know, my daughter saw a post over the weekend that you might want to post and share, it read:

If you are not working and run out of food, please don’t allow you and your children to go to sleep on an empty stomach. Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message, text, or a call. I will be more than happy to share what food I have or make a grocery run. I will drop and go. #JoinTheCause #CopyAndPasteIfYouCanAndAreWilling

If you are in a position to help, you'll be doing more for just that person you reach out to and who reaches out to you. These are strange and sometimes desperate times we're living through. The end of this episode can't come soon enough, and when it does, we'll all be a little stronger and better for it in some ways.

