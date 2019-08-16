Shore Fire Grille owner Timothy Kohlheim dies in Stafford crash

The owner of Shore Fire Grille, in Manahawkin and Surf City, Timothy Kohlheim, has died in a ar accident Thursday night in Stafford Township.

Police say Kohlheim, 36, was heading west on Route 72 near Marsha Drive in a 2015 Ford van when he collided into the back of a crash-attenuator vehicle preparing to set up for a left-lane closure due to construction.

The crash attenuator vehicle was driven by Nicholas Manzoni, 25, Little Egg Harbor, police said.

Manzoni and a passenger, Ric Peters, 24, Little Egg Harbor, sustained minor injuries from the collision.

They were both transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for treatment.

Kohlheim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The Stafford Township Fire Company, EMS and MONOC paramedics assisted at the scene.The collision is currently under investigation by Stafford Traffic Safety Officer Justin Pascale.

Kohlheim leaves behind his wife Samantha and their two young daughters.

"Tim and his family are friends of our department. They have been very supportive and generous to us and the entire community. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and friends," Stafford Township Police said in a statement.

