The Canadian maker of beef used in ShopRite hamburger patties has issued a voluntary recall because of possible E.coli contamination.

The state Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found that certain beef products produced by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers between May 27 and May 39 may be contaminated. They are used in the making of the patties sold under different brands including ShopRite.

The FSIS is concerned that some of the product may be stored in customer's home freezers.

The affected products are:

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “DEVANCO FOODS CHICAGO’S FAVORITE” GYROS SLICES (STRIPS) with a case code 159 19.

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “KRONOS HALAL GYROS STRIPS” HALAL CERTIFIED BEEF GYROS UNCOOKED, IQF STRIPS with a case code 19 159.

Retail sized (8 patties) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Beef Hamburger Patties” with a case code 911541.021541.

Retail sized (8 kabobs) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Uncooked Kufta Kabob” with a case code 911154.021154.

8-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “ShopRite 100% PURE QUARTER POUND Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell by date of 060720.

3-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “ShopRite 100% PURE Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell by date of 060720.

2-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “LANDIS BRAND 100% ALL BEEF PATTIES 8 Quarter Pound Patties” and a sell by date of 060720.

The FSIS said the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

E. coli symptoms develop usually within two to eight days of ingesting the germ.

E. coli can be prevented by thorough hand washing after using the bathroom or changing a diaper, before and after food preparation, and after contact with animals.

