‘Serious crash’ closes Route 9 in Marlboro, NJ

MARLBORO — The investigation of a crash involving a pedestrian shut down a section of Route 9, causing large backups and disruptions to NJ Transit buses on Monday.

Route 9 was closed in both directions between Union Hill Road and Newman Springs Road (Route 520) in Marlboro and remained closed as of 4:30 p.m. Local roads like Tennant Road and Union Hill Road were slow with extra traffic.

The Route 9 corridor is a key route for NJ Transit buses heading into Monmouth and Ocean counties and two routes are being detoured because of the closure, including bus routes 139/67.

Buses to Lakewood will use Route 520, Tennent Road, Union Hill Road, and Route 9 Southbound. Buses to Newark/NY PABT will use Union Hill Road, Tennent Road, Route 520 and Route 9.

Marlboro police on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey