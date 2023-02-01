Senior citizen robs Holmdel, NJ jewelry store at gunpoint

🔵 A man believed to be in his 70s held up the Kay Jewelers on Route 35

HOLMDEL – He's not retired from a life of crime.

A masked man believed to be in his 70s held up a Kay Jewelers at gunpoint on Tuesday night, demanding all the men's gold.

Holmdel police said the man entered the store on the northbound side of Route 35 around 6:30 p.m.

The workers complied with his demand and the robber walked out of the store.

Police did not say the value of the stolen jewelry.

Police believe the man went toward Kohl's Plaza.

Who was that masked man?

The robber is described as a thin white male wearing jeans, a dark jacket, wool hat, face mask and sneakers. He may speak with a Russian accent.

Police asked anyone with information about the theft to call 732-946-4400.

