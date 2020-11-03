In an new interesting study, the rates of COVID 19 in Indians (who live in India) was found to be lower than in the general population in almost every other country. The results of the study led to a hypothesis that Indians may have a natural immunity to COVID-19. But why?

According to the study, many of the poorest residents of India live in densely packed neighborhoods with dirty air and water. They have difficulty finding healthy foods, or enough food at all for that matter, and live in a constantly polluted atmosphere. In fact, according to the report, air pollution alone kills more than a million Indians each year.

All of these leave much of the Indian population susceptible to many diseases Including heart disease, respiratory illnesses, cancer and diabetes. Why, then, is there case fatality rate for COVID-19 among the lowest in the world?

Indian scientists think they have the answer. According to the report, years of living in these unsanitary conditions allowed exposure to various pathogens from childhood, which helped build their bodies immunity to Covid-19.

I’ve often said that keeping people at home and masked up is not the way to help our bodies help themselves. Hiding in our homes, as opposed to getting out and exposing ourselves, weakens the immunity “muscles.” If we hide from a virus long enough, our immune systems, like sedentary couch potatos, will grow too weak to fight the important fights when we need them to.

