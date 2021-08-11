Prediction: masks come back while Murphy vacations in Italy (Opinion)

Write this one down in case I’m right. If I’m wrong delete this forever from your browser history and let me live it down.

But I have a theory. A prediction if you will. I’ll put it in political speak…

Whereas the Delta variant is now responsible for 90% of all new COVID cases in our state

Whereas it shows no sign of slowing down its spread

Whereas we have learned that the Delta variant can be transmitted by vaccinated people as well as unvaccinated people

Whereas many retailers on their own are implementing masking rules

Whereas filthy rich Governor Phil Murphy just left on a 10 day vacation to his $7 million palace in Italy

Whereas Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver becomes acting governor in charge while he is away

Whereas it is an election year for Phil Murphy

I predict sometime during the former Goldman Sachs tycoon’s time out of the country Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will reinstate mandatory indoor mask rules for business, workplaces, retailers, restaurants, etc..

It seems so easy to see through for an intelligent person that you would think no, too cheesy, everyone will know that was the plan all along. They planned it this way so it will lessen the impact on Murphy’s re-election chances and when Murphy reacts to it he’ll predictably say he’s not happy about it, heck golly no one is, but he’ll “back the decision of the acting governor.”

Too cheesy?

Most aren’t as intelligent as you who is reading this. Too cheesy for us, yes, we will see right through it. But many voters won’t.

They will not realize it was a calculated way of reinstating mandatory masking rules while deflecting responsibility for it at the same time.

I mean let’s face it. It makes sense.

Many are still naive to the way politics works and the cannon fodder political subordinates sign up to be. And this time masking will piss off even those of us who understand science. The vaccinated are the ones who were actually fighting for normal to get this pandemic behind us. There will be plenty of bitter people who did all the right things whose lives are going to be impacted by a fresh masking order and will know it didn’t have to be this way. Murphy will lose favor with both the misguided folks listening to liars and conspiracy loonies as well as with those who already sacrificed.

So look for an order to come down while he’s out of the country. If it doesn’t, I’ll go ahead and incorrectly assume it’s because his staff shared this opinion piece.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

