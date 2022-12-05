Popular spicy chicken restaurant sets opening date for it’s first NJ location

Wayne, New Jersey is about to get a heck of a lot spicier.

It was announced earlier this year that Dave’s Hot Chicken would open a new location. Now we have the opening date.

The Wayne location’s grand opening will be Friday, Dec. 9. It will be in the West Belt Plaza shopping center at 57 Route 23.

Operating hours will be Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Take a look at the kind of food you'll be able to enjoy once it's officially open:

Is your mouth watering yet?

For those who aren’t good with spicy foods, you don’t have to be a heat enthusiast to enjoy the chicken, there are non-spicy sauce options as well.

The different sauce levels are:

️No spice

Lite mild

Mild

Medium

Hot

Extra hot

Reaper

I’m hoping one day to be brave enough to try the “Reaper” sauce, but for the time being I’m going to stick with “Hot.”

The chain was created by four friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, who were able to put together $900 to open a tiny stand in a parking lot in East Hollywood, California.

Through social media hype the friends' food quickly gained popularity. In no time they had lines forming around the block.

After a year, they were able to open a shop in a strip mall. The enthusiasm from fans never died down, the guys had hour-long wait times.

Those sandwiches seem well worth the wait. Look at how perfectly spiced the chicken is.

Per their website:

From there, the incredibly craveable ‘Hot and Spicy’ varieties have created a cult following with rave reviews across the U.S. and Canada.

The chain now has over 70 locations nationwide. I can only hope that more will open in New Jersey!

