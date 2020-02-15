Police looking for missing Manchester teen who may be in Perth Amboy

MANCHESTER — Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been heard from in three days.

Jasmine Bostic has not been in contact with family or friends since she was last seen Feb. 12 on Colonial Drive in Manchester, according to township police, who believe that she could be in the Perth Amboy area.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Jasmine is described as 5 feet 4 inches with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 120 pounds.

Police did not indicate whether Jasmine was a runaway or whether they believe she might be in danger.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call them at 732-657-6111.

