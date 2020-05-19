Pennsylvanians itching to hit the beach are being told to stay away from New Jersey’s beaches by the Philadelphia health department.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the exact quote from Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley was, “Don’t go to the beach.” Saying that even if you have gone to the beach every Memorial Day previously, “…now is not the time to do that.”

Our governor, Phil Murphy, has given Jersey shore towns the green light to open their beaches for Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the tourist season for the seaside resorts and many of them, especially in South Jersey, count on visitors from Pennsylvania. They would obviously take a hit if Philadelphia residents heed the warning of the Health Department and stay home.

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, has questioned the wisdom of opening the Jersey beaches already. Judging by the crowds walking on the boardwalk and lining up to buy beach badges (I don’t know how many were from Pennsylvania), scores of people can’t wait to hit the beach, no matter what the scolds in PA say.

Hopefully, most PA residents will ignore their leaders and enjoy themselves at the Jersey Shore.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.