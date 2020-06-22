Thanks to all the Karen slams, linking the name Karen to self-absorbed, white privileged women wrapped up in their first world problems, the name is dead for newborns.

“Of course this Karen over here is demanding to speak with the manager when her coupon clearly expired three days ago.”

“No Karen you can’t be moved up the waiting list at the swim club.”

We’ve all known a Karen. Karens don’t know they are Karens but they know when someone ELSE is a Karen.

All this backlash to the name Karen has resulted in it dropping from favor as a name for newborn girls. Who wants to raise a Karen after all? If you look at the social security site’s name popularity by state for the last year available, you’ll find Karen nowhere in the top 100 for baby names in New Jersey.

Peyton is number 93.

Quinn is number 89.

Heck, Penelope even made it to the Top 40 (at number 39).

But not a Karen in sight on the list. TMZ says this is happening across the country. Is there any hope to bring Karen back in favor? It would take a massive public relations campaign to destigmatize the name. Prudish, selfish Karens would have to reform. An etiquette course for Karens everywhere might need to be created. But there’s little hope. Because Karens would first have to admit there’s a problem.

And Karens don’t know they’re Karens.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.