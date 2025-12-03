If you like cold, mainly quiet weather, you will love NJ’s forecast

New Jersey escaped Tuesday's storm with up to 3.6 inches of snow in far northern New Jersey and up to 1.28 inches of rain along the southern coast. Meanwhile, temperatures across the Garden State have been stuck below normal for a week now — and there is no end to that streak in sight.

Wednesday's weather will be much quieter, brighter, drier, and happier than Tuesday's. Icy spots are possible this morning, as temperatures end up right around or just below the freezing mark. And then we'll see mostly sunny skies, a light breeze, and highs around 40 degrees. Thursday turns windy late-day, as our next reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives. That is going to lead to quite the frigid day on Friday — morning lows near 20, afternoon highs only in the lower 30s, and a chance of snow showers too.

Wednesday NJ weather: Brighter and happier

There were lots of leftover puddles (and slushy spots in North Jersey) from Tuesday's rain (and snow/mix). Temperatures overnight have dropped to around 30 degrees, just below the freezing mark. That is not quite cold enough to ring alarm bells for a "flash freeze" where New Jersey turns into a giant ice cube. But watch out for slippery spots as you're walking and driving early on Wednesday for sure.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will only reach about 40 degrees, give or take. That is decidedly below the normal high of 50-ish for early December.

It will be a mostly sunny and dry day, with just a light breeze. No weather problems at all.

Wednesday night will be clear and seasonably chilly. Look for lows around 30 degrees.

Thursday NJ weather: Turning blustery

By the numbers, Thursday will begin where Wednesday left off, with only subtle changes. Thermometers will once again reach for the lower 40s or so, with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front is set to arrive late Thursday afternoon. It should be a dry frontal passage, other than a quick flurry. But the arrival of this new even-colder air mass will initiate a brisk wind, with northwesterly gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range into Thursday evening. Blustery and biting.

Friday NJ weather: C-c-c-cold

Friday is a "bundle up" day. Even in the middle of winter, this would qualify as an unseasonably frigid day.

Morning lows will be around 20 degrees. (Possibly closer to 10 among the hilltops of NW NJ.) Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 30s. Barely (if at all) above freezing all day!

Sky cover is tricky to nail down Friday, as a storm system will be diving south of New Jersey. I will call it "mostly to partly sunny" for now.

More importantly, that system could drive some snow showers into NJ at some point Friday afternoon or evening. Some model solutions — particularly the European — are much more bullish about potential snowflakes and even light accumulations (up to an inch) than others.

I am not going to sweat about that possibility for snow — it is just something to watch as the week goes on.

Saturday NJ weather: Quiet weekend

With only three weeks to go until Christmas, 'tis the season for holly, jolly festivities and shopping 'til you drop. There's a lot going on this weekend. And I'm happy to report the weather will cooperate nicely.

Both Saturday and Sunday look dry, calm, and partly sunny. High temperatures will moderate to the lower 40s both days. Below normal for this time of year. But better than Friday, so we will take it.

It looks like one or two more intrusions of arctic air will come to visit next week, sending temperatures plummeting again. And there will be some close calls with snow-producing storm systems. Guidance shows these to be mainly misses for now, as New Jersey will be protected by cold, dry, stable air. That would make our next opportunity for a substantial storm to be late next week or so.

